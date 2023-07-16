Safran And HAL Join Forces To Propel India's Indigenous Multi-role Helicopter

In a move towards enhancing India's defence capabilities, Safran Helicopter Engines and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) have joined forces to establish a joint venture company in Bangalore, India. This collaboration aims to co-design and produce cutting-edge helicopter engines, with a primary focus on powering the Indian Ministry of Defence's (MoD) forthcoming 13-ton Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) and its naval variant, the Deck Based Multi-Role Helicopter (DBMRH).

Image Credit : Safran Group

3 things you should know

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and Workshare Agreement

The decision to form the joint venture comes after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 8th July 2022 and a subsequent workshare agreement during Aero India 2023. This dynamic partnership reflects the strong relationship between the two aerospace giants.

Advancing India's Vision of "Atmanirbhar Bharat"

The strategic cooperation between Safran Helicopter Engines and HAL not only strengthens the aerospace roadmap between India and France but also aligns with the Indian Government's vision of "Atmanirbhar Bharat" or self-reliant India, especially in the field of defence technologies. This joint venture represents another milestone for India, as it will be the country's first in-house engine design and manufacturing initiative.

Safran’s statement

Image Credit: Safran Group

Mr. Cedric Goubet, CEO of Safran Helicopter Engines, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We at Safran Helicopter Engines are truly elated to partner with HAL and India to craft this new turboshaft engine joint venture set to address the Indian market and also future export opportunities. It marks a turning point in not only the longstanding relationship between our two companies but also between India and France. Together we will remain fully dedicated to our customers in India, proud to design and produce new efficient helicopter engines."

HAL chairman’s statement

C.B. Ananthkrishnan, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, emphasised the value of the partnership, saying, "Safran Helicopter Engines has been our valued partner for several decades. We both have embarked on a new journey, leveraging HAL's experience in manufacturing more than 15 types of aircraft and helicopter engines and Safran Helicopter Engines' expertise in designing turboshaft engines. The objective is to co-develop and co-produce turboshaft engines in India - with an immediate focus on IMRH and DBMRH. This partnership will engage and harness the Indian Defence manufacturing ecosystem towards realising the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision of our Hon'ble PM."

Building upon past success

In 2005, HAL and Safran Aircraft Engines formed a joint venture in Bengaluru with the initial purpose of manufacturing pipes for aero engines. However, the partnership quickly flourished into something more significant. Leveraging their shared success in previous collaborations, such as the Shakti engine, which currently powers HAL-produced helicopters like the Dhruv, Rudra, and Light Combat Helicopter (LCH Prachand), the venture took on new dimensions.

Engines for IMRH and DBMRH

Image Credit: Hindustan aeronautics Limited

The joint venture will focus on co-designing and co-producing engines for the 10 Ton Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) and its naval variant, the Deck Based Multi-Role Helicopter (DBMRH). The IMRH project, catering to the specific needs of the Indian Defence Services, will include dedicated versions tailored for the Air Force, Army, and Navy, equipped with twin engines and a blade folding option for seamless operations on ship decks.

Enhancing military operations for the Indian Armed Forces

The IMRH will play a crucial role in various military operations, including air assault, air transport, combat logistics, combat search and rescue, and casualty evacuation missions.Furthermore, the IMRH is slated to replace the existing Mi-17 and Mi-17 V5 fleet of the Armed Forces, which is set to retire starting next decade. This replacement will mark a significant advancement in capabilities and technology, ensuring that the Indian Defence Services maintain a cutting-edge fleet to meet their operational demands effectively.

HE-MRO joint venture in Goa

In addition to their work on the IMRH and DBMRH engines, Safran Helicopter Engines and HAL will jointly provide Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services for TM333 and Shakti engines in service with the Indian Armed Forces through their HE-MRO joint venture in Goa.