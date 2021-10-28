Sagar Dhankar Case: Delhi Police CB Files Supplementary Chargesheet Against Sushil Kumar

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has filed a supplementary chargesheet in connection with the murder case of wrestler Sagar Dhankar, in which Sushil Kumar and others are facing prosecution. The chargesheet was filed before Rohini Court. It was filed against four accused. The Forensic Science Laboratories report has not been filed yet.

In the main chargesheet, police has mentioned about 155 witnesses against 13 accused including Sushil Kumar. It was filed on 2 August.

Meanwhile, speaking to the Republic TV, Pradeep Rana the counsel of Sushil Kumar said that there were not many evidences against his client.

"Investigating agency is not conducting investigation expeditiously and deliberately delaying the proceedings on the pretext for filing supplementary chargesheet and FSL reports. My client is suffering custody on account of delay on the part of Investigating agency," said Mr Rana.

Sagar Dhankar was killed in the brawl that took place inside Chhatrasal Stadium. Blame is on Sushil that he killed Sagar. To prove the claim, police have got a few footage and witnesses account.

The police team has collected DVR, CCTV, Mobile clip, GPS locations, fingerprints and bloodstains to bring home the guilt of the accused.

Image: PTI