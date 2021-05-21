Sagar Rana Murder Case: Absconding Olympian Sushil Kumar Spotted In Meerut On May 6

In a major development related to the Sagar Rana murder case, absconding Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar was apparently spotted in Meerut. According to reports, the CCTV image shows Sushil Kumar travelling in a car with a man on May 6 while Sagar Rana's murder took place on the night of May 4. According to reports, the police have received footage showing Sushil Kumar allegedly thrashing the now deceased Sagar Rana.

Sushil Kumar spotted in Meerut

After the absconding Olympian's picture from Meerut surfaced, the police have stated that they are investigating the matter. In addition, they have also informed that they are looking for the man who was travelling with Kumar. Moreover, efforts are also being made to trace the car. It is also being reported that Sushil Kumar through his counsel has expressed that he will surrender. Even so, Kumar has put forth conditions that the Delhi Police should not arrest him as he is the 'pride of India' and a two-time Olympic medalist.

However, the Delhi Police so far has rejected the conditions and has instead asked Sushil Kumar's counsel to join the investigation in the Sagar Rana murder case. Moreover, reports also imply that before succumbing, Sagar Rana named and declared that Sushil Kumar had himself thrashed him. The Delhi Police has also announced a reward of Rs 1 Lakh for information on Sushil Kumar.

Sushil Kumar's anticipatory bail plea dismissed

Earlier on Tuesday, the accused wrestler's anticipatory bail plea in connection with the murder case was dismissed by a Delhi Court in Rohini. Additional Sessions Judge Jagdish Kumar after hearing the arguments had reserved the order on the pre-arrest bail filed by the two-time Olympic medal-winning wrestler Sushil Kumar. Fearing arrest, the wrestler had moved the Rohini court in Delhi on May 17 seeking anticipatory bail, asserting that the probe against him is biased and that no injuries caused are attributable to him.