Sagar Rana Murder Case: Delhi HC Issues Notice To Police On Sushil Kumar's Bail Plea

The Delhi High Court on Friday, February 4, issued notice to Delhi Police on a regular bail plea moved by wrestler Sushil Kumar in connection to the murder of Sagar Rana in Chhatrasal Stadium. The bench of Justice Mukta Gupta seeking a response from Delhi Police in the matter has scheduled the further hearing for March 28, 2022.

Senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra and Advocate Pradeep Rana appeared for wrestler Sushil Kumar. Earlier, Sushil Kumar was denied bail by the trial court stating, “When renowned people commit such heinous offence, then its detrimental effects on the society are enormous. Considering all these facts and circumstances, no ground for a grant of regular bail is made out. Hence, the present bail application is dismissed and is disposed of accordingly".

In his plea, the wrestler mentioned that the police have established false information and presented a 'false and guilty' image of him in front of the media. According to the plea, the police have wrongly linked him to the renowned gangsters.

Chhatrasal Stadium case

On March 4, an incident of a brawl among wrestlers at Delhi’s Chhatrasal stadium was reported when dissension between two groups of wrestlers at the Model Town stadium which had been observed for a long time. The groups had clashed several times before this incident. But, this time it left several wrestlers severely injured after someone from the group had allegedly opened fire. The injured had to be rushed to the hospital where one of the wrestlers, former junior national champion Sagar Rana, breathed last during the treatment.

The Delhi Police had filed the FIR on the Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar and his aides. On May 23, 2021, Sushil Kumar was arrested in Delhi along with his associate Ajay Kumar in the murder of junior wrestler Sagar Rana. A team of Special Cell SR led by Inspector Shivkumar, inspector Karambir and supervised by ACP Attar Singh had arrested the wrestler Sushil Kumar and Ajay from the Mundka area of Delhi.

In late May last year, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police took Sushil Kumar to Hardiwar under the speculation of the destruction of evidence. Sources said, "Sushil has tried to destroy the cell phone and dumped the clothes which were crucial in the case. The clothes had blood stains which were to be used as evidence against the wrestler. A crime of destruction of evidence under section 201 of IPC has been made out by this".

