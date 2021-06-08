Sagar Rana Murder Case: Noting High Threat Perception, Security For Witnesses Ordered

A Witness Protection Committee headed by Rohini Court District Judge has ordered for providing security to the witnesses in the Sagar Rana Murder case.

The Committee after noting that the threat perception in the case on the witnesses is high and there is a risk to their life, order for adequate security to the witnesses in the case

Counsel for the witnesses Ajay Pipaniya in an exclusive interview to Republic TV said that the Haryana authorities are directed to provide adequate security to certain witnesses residing in Haryana.

He also said that an Inspector level officer is also deputed in Delhi for providing security to the witnesses in the case. The Committee was set up after the orders of the Delhi High Court.

Sushil Kumar under custody

A day after Olympian Wrestler Sushil Kumar was sent to 9 days of judicial custody, the Delhi High Court on June 2 directed the Delhi Police to provide security to witnesses in the Sagar Rana 'Chhatrasal' Murder Case.

The Delhi High Court made it clear that the protection to the witnesses in the murder of a 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana during a brawl at the Chhatrasal stadium will be granted under the witness protection scheme. This comes amid information regarding the involvement of gangs in the matter.

The involvement of gangsters and dreaded gangs with persons involved in the matter has allegedly put a number of people at risk and it is on account of this that witness protection has been directed.

It is to be noted that Sushil Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted Sagar Rana and two of his friends Sonu Mahal and Amit Kumar at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over a property dispute. The 23-year-old Sagar Rana succumbed to the injuries later.