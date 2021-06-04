Sagar Rana Murder: Crime Branch To Interrogate Varuni Negi; Probe Alleged Link With Sushil

In a major update in the Sushil Kumar case, Handball Player Varuni Negi is set to be interrogated by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch. As per police sources, she had provided him with the scooter that was recovered from the star wrestler after his arrest. The scooter was provided to Kumar while he was absconding after the 23-year-old Sagar Rana murder case at New Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium. According to sources of Republic TV, harbouring charges can also be imposed on Varuni Negi.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Delhi Police to provide security to witnesses in the Sagar Rana Murder Case. The Delhi HC made it clear that the protection to the witnesses in the murder of a 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana during a brawl at the Chhatrasal stadium will be granted under the witness protection scheme. This comes amid information regarding the involvement of gangs in the matter.

Advocate Pradeep Rana, representing Sushil Kumar, told the court that his client's further custodial interrogation is not required as he is merely a victim of circumstances and not a dreaded criminal. Sushil Kumar's counsel submitted that his client has already been taken to Bhatinda for the purpose of recovery of mobile phone and to Haridwar for the DVR and clothes. "No new ground has been raised for seeking furth.

Chhatrasal Stadium Brawl Case

Sushil Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted Sagar Rana and two of his friends Sonu Mahal and Amit Kumar at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over a property dispute. The 23-year-old Sagar succumbed to the injuries later. On the intervening night of May 4-5, a quarrel had broken between wrestlers at Chhatrasal Stadium which quickly escalated after someone from the group fired shots. Following this, the Chhatrasal Stadium video also went viral on social media. The injured wrestlers had to be rushed to the Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, where one of the wrestlers, former junior national champion Sagar Rana succumbed to his injuries. Days later, 24-year-old Prince Dalal from Jhajjar, Haryana was arrested in the case with double-barrel-loaded guns. Another accused in the firing, Sonu Mahal is touted to be a close associate of gangster Kala Jathedi.