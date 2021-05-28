Sagar Rana Murder: Delhi Police Arrest Rohit Karor; 8 Including Sushil Kumar Nabbed So Far

In another development in the Sagar Rana murder case, the Delhi Police has now arrested Rohit Karor on Friday. This comes after the Delhi Police on Wednesday had arrested four associates of Sushil Kumar. In addition, the police had also released a video showing Sushil Kumar's presence at the crime scene in Chhatrasal Stadium. With Rohit Karor's arrest, the Delhi Police has so far arrested eight persons including two-time Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar.

Eight persons including wrestler Sushil Kumar have been arrested in this case till now.

Sushil Kumar brawl video released

In a major development in the Sagar Rana murder case, the Delhi Police released the video of the brawl that led to the 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana's murder. Contrary to Sushil Kumar's claims that he was not present at the crime scene, the video shows that the Olympian was actually present when the crime transpired. Sushil Kumar can be clearly seen among a group of men who were present with him.

Visuals in the video show Sushil Kumar and group of men armed with sticks. In addition, the group was seen around a man who seemed to be laying on the ground. The men in the video dressed in orange and white shirts appear to be hitting the man on the ground. Following this, the victim can then be seen attacked and thrashed with the sticks by the men present at the crime scene. Earlier, Sushil Kumar was taken to the Chattrasal stadium by the Delhi Police on Tuesday to recreate the crime scene. Sushil Kumar along with his associate was remanded to police custody for 6 days by a Delhi Court.

Wrestler Sushil Kumar arrested

The Olympic wrestler was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday after a two-week manhunt. In addition, the police also arrested his associate Ajay Kumar along with the wrestler. Following this key development, a Delhi Court had remanded Sushil Kumar to 6 days of police custody. The police had informed that Kumar operated 'like a criminal' as he constantly changed his locations and used 14 SIM Cards to avoid being traced by the Delhi Police.

Chhatrasal Stadium case

According to sources, on the intervening night of May 4-5, a quarrel had broken between wrestlers at Chhatrasal Stadium which quickly escalated after someone from the group fired shots. The injured wrestlers had to be rushed to the Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, where one of the wrestlers, former junior national champion Sagar Rana succumbed to his injuries. Days later, 24-year-old Prince Dalal from Jhajjar, Haryana was arrested in the case with double-barrel-loaded guns. Another accused in the firing, Sonu Mahal is touted to be a close associate of gangster Kala Jathedi. Sushil Kumar was also named in the crime and the authorities had formed several teams to nab him. However, Kumar denied his involvement and asserted that those involved were not his wrestlers.