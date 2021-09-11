Sakinaka Rape Case: Maharashtra CM Thackeray Orders Fast-tracking, Assures Justice

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday directed the Mumbai police to expedite the investigation in the Sakinaka rape case in which a 33-year-old woman was brutally assaulted inside a tempo. After speaking to Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, the CM announced that the case would be fast-tracked to deliver justice to the victim.

A statement by the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office read, "CM Uddhav Thackeray has taken complete information about the (Mumbai rape) incident & has spoken to Police Commissioner. He said the case would be taken on fast track and the victim would get justice. He also directed to expedite the investigation."

Accused sent to 10-day police custody

As per the latest development, the arrested accused in the Sakinaka rape case has been sent to 10-day police custody by a Mumbai Court till September 21. Meanwhile, the rape victim passed away, earlier today. Rajawadi Hospital, where the victim was admitted, confirmed that she succumbed to her injuries after a 33-hour long fight. The rape victim was on ventilator support after being assaulted inside a tempo on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday. Her body has been taken to JJ hospital from Rajawadi for the Post Mortem.

#UPDATE | Mumbai rape: Court sends the accused to Police custody till 21st September. — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

Mumbai rape case

In a horrific incident that has taken place in the heart of India's Financial Capital, a woman in her 30s was brutally raped and mutilated in Mumbai's Sakinaka area. The accused rapist also inserted a rod in her private parts, leaving her in a critical condition. Following this heinous incident, the DCP and Additional Commissioner of Police reached the spot and the investigation is underway.

The police officer informed that the victim was found unconscious late on Thursday night at around 2:30 to 3:00 am at Khairani Road in the Sakinaka area. Giving out details of the police investigation so far, the Mumbai Police official informed that one accused (45) has been arrested. He has been booked under 307, 376, 323 and 504 of the IPC. The police suspect that more people could have been involved in the crime.