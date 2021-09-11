Sakinaka Rape Case: Mumbai Police Forms Special Investigation Team; One Month Deadline Set

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale on Saturday conducted a press briefing in relation to the brutal rape and murder of a 33-year-old woman in the Sakinaka area of the metropolitan. Hemant Nagrale, in his statement to the media, said that a Special Investigation Team has been formed. The SIT, as per the Mumbai Commissioner, under ASP Jyotsna Rasam, has been directed to investigate the case and submit the report within a month's time.

The Mumbai Police Commissioner said in a statement, "A Special Investigation Team under ACP Jyotsna Rasam has been formed, and she has been assigned the task of completing the investigation within a month' time. Hemant Nagrale, referring to the statement of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, "The CM has also announced that the case would be fast-tracked. We are hopeful that we will get the results at the earliest and dispense justice to the victim."

The statement of the Mumbai Police Commissioner comes on the same day the rape victim passed away. Rajawadi Hospital, where the victim was admitted, confirmed that she succumbed to her injuries after a 33-hour fight. Her body has been taken to JJ hospital from Rajawadi for the Post Mortem.

Mumbai rape case

In a horrific incident that has taken place in the heart of India's Financial Capital, a woman in her 30s was brutally raped and mutilated in Mumbai's Sakinaka area. The accused rapist also inserted a rod in her private parts, leaving her in a critical condition. Following this heinous incident, the DCP and Additional Commissioner of Police reached the spot.

The Mumbai Police Commissioner in the press briefing on Saturday informed that the victim was found unconscious late on Thursday night at around 2:30 to 3:00 am at Khairani Road in the Sakinaka area. Giving out details of the police investigation, the Mumbai Police Commissioner informed that one accused - Mohan from Jaunpur area of Uttar Pradesh has been traced and arrested, and has been taken into custody until September 21. He has been booked under sections 302, 376, 323, and 504 of the IPC.