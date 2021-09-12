Sakinaka Rape Case: NCW Team Reaches Mumbai To Meet Victim's Family, Maharashtra DGP

A day after the Mumbai rape victim succumbed, the National Commission for Women (NCW) team arrived in the city on Sunday. The NCW team met the family of the victim and is also set to meet Maharashtra's Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey. Speaking to the media, NCW member Chandramukhi Devi condemned the incident and said that the team will visit the Sakinaka Police Station to meet the police officials.

"We will visit the Sakinaka Police station and enquire about the details of the investigation that has been conducted so far. We will also try to meet the victim's mother and husband. Apart from that, we will also visit the spot where the victim was found," said Chandramukhi Devi

Moreover, the NCW team will also visit the Rajawadi Hospital where the victim was being treated. The NCW team is expected to collect the details from the hospital and conclude their visit by visiting Maharashtra's DGP. The DGP and the NCW will discuss about the similar incidents happening in Maharashtra, Devi added.

Mumbai Police fast-tracks case; CM Thackeray demands chargesheet within a month

The Mumbai Police has informed that a special investigation team will be formed to investigate the case and ACP Jyotsna Rasam will be the investigating officer in the case. On the other hand, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked the police to file the chargesheet in the Sakinaka rape case within a month. In addition, Thackeray also held a meeting that was attended by Maharashtra chief secretary Sitaram Kunte, Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey, Mumbai Commissioner of Police Hemant Nagrale, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nagare Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe, and other senior officers were present in the meet convened by the Chief Minister.

Mumbai: Woman raped in Sakinaka area

The horrific incident took place in India's financial capital on Friday. A woman in her 30s was brutally raped and mutilated. The police also informed that the rapist inserted a rod in her private parts, leaving her in a critical condition. The incident took place in the Sakinaka area of the metropolis. After the incident, DCP and Additional Commissioner of Police had rushed to the spot and the investigation has been underway. The victim was found in a tempo in an unconscious state late on Thursday night at around 2:30 to 3:00 am. In addition, the Mumbai Police has arrested the accused - Mohan Chauhan. Chauhan has been booked under 307, 376, 323 and 504 of the IPC.