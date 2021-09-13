Sakinaka Rape Case: Sections Of SC/ST Act Invoked; Mumbai CP Says Probe In Final Leg

In a key development in the Sakinaka rape and murder, Mumbai's Commissioner of Police Hemant Nagrale during a press briefing on Monday asserted that the sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Atrocities Act has been applied to the case, and the police will now be investigating from the caste angle as well. "In this offence the victim belonged to a particular caste so we have applied the section of Scheduled Castes Scheduled Tribe atrocities Act in the said offence and we will be investigating the same."

'Chargesheet to be filed in one month': Mumbai CP

Giving details of the investigation so far in the case, Hemant Nagrale said the accused- Mohan who hails from the Jaunpur area of Uttar Pradesh has been arrested, and during the interrogation, has even confessed to his crime. The Mumbai Commissioner of Police informed that the crime weapon has also been recovered, and added: "We could put the sequence of events involving the crime in a proper timeslot on the basis of the videoclips available to us because of the CCTV camera."

Pointing out that the investigation is in its final leg, Mumbai's Commissioner of Police said 'We are almost in the final leg of our investigation and the only thing that will take some time is the analysis of the samples. We will be conducting DNA profiling on the specimens of the victim as well that of the accused. Hemant Nagrale underlined that once that is done, the police will be able to file the chargesheet in a month's time.

The Mumbai CP also informed that the Government of Maharashtra has appointed renowned advocate Raja Thakare for the case. Raja Thakare has been leading very important cases for the state as well as the Central government.

Compensation for the victim's kins

Hemant Nagrale during the press briefing also highlighted that National Commission of Women (NCW) member Chandramukhi Devi, and Arun Haldar, Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) also visited the house of the victim, and have also interacted with the officers investigating the matter. The members were also a part of the meeting, which had in attendance Chief Minister of the state Uddhav Thackeray, Home Minister Dilip Walse among others.

Talking about the meeting, Mumbai's CP said," The Chief Minister has announced that from all the government schemes and from the CM relief fund, a total amount of Rs 20 lakh will be given to the dependents of the victims."

On Friday, a woman in her 30s was brutally raped and mutilated in Mumbai's Sakinaka area. The accused rapist also inserted a rod in her private parts, leaving her in a critical condition. She was found by the Mumbai police at around 2:30 to 3:00 am in tempo and was rushed to the Rajawadi Hospital, where she was on ventilator support for over 33 hours, until she passed away on Saturday.