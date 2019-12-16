Sale Of Fuel To Be Regulated In Manipur Amid Panic Buying

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has decided to regulate and supervise the amount of fuel issuable to vehicles through outlets on a daily basis to monitor hoarding and panic buying of petrol and diesel. The northeastern State is currently facing a fuel shortage due to violent protests in Assam and other sensitive zones of the Northeast amid the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

A memorandum was issued by the State government regarding the same which states that the government will supervise and regulate the day to day delivery system of fuel to the public through the respective outlets of IOCL, BPCL, and Essar with immediate effect in order to prevent the hoarding and panic buying of fuel by the public.

The memorandum further stated that the issuable quantity of petrol and diesel is classified as follows:

Petrol Diesel 4-wheelers (medium) Rs 400 4-wheelers (medium) Rs 650 2 or 3 wheelers Rs 200 3-wheelers Rs 200 - - 6/10/12 wheelers (heavy) Rs 1000

Lifting of fuel and delivery in cans and containers shall be strictly prohibited in public interest. Only vehicles brought to the fuel stations physically by the respective customers may be allotted fuel as per issuable quantity per day.

All petrol refining companies and retail outlets like the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Shell, Essar etc. shall be required to submit the daily opening stock position and closing stock position through the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (CAF & PD) personnel posted at the outlets.

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has been instructed to inform the measure of fuel to the joint secretary before distribution to its retail outlets.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system to Manipur and some other parts of the northeast. According to the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) will not be applicable to the areas covered under the ILP.

This regularisation will be enforced as the State of Manipur has been disturbed due to the prevailing law and order situation in Assam despite being given the ILP.

(With Inputs from ANI)