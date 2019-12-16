Salman Khurshid Calls Out Delhi Police For Entering JMI Without Permission

Senior Congress leader and former Minister of External Affairs, Salman Khurshid, on Sunday, said that police entering the Jamia Millia Islamia University without any prior permission is a "very-very serious matter". This comes amidst the ongoing student protest in Delhi and other parts of the country against the newly passed Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Khurshid while speaking to the media clarified that he spoke to the Vice-Chancellor of the university and she stated that she had not given any permission to the police.

Salman Khurshid on the ongoing student protest

Congress leader who visited the Holy Family Hospital to see the injured students told the media, "We were told that a lot of patients here. But my coming here has confirmed that patients have largely been discharged. There is an issue about people who remain in detention with the Police. We are trying to deal with that. I spoke to the Vice-Chancellor. The Vice-Chancellor is trying to deal with it. Vice-Chancellor confirmed to me that Police entered the University without her permission. That I think is a very very serious matter."

Salman Khurshid informed the media that Congress will be moving to the Supreme Court on Monday. He stressed, "I want to tell you one thing. This is a fight about morality. We should not tolerate wrong people entering it and doing wrong things”. Additionally, Congress leader Subhash Chopra claimed that 51 people were admitted here out of which six were students. "We strongly condemn the brutal attack on children. Police have no right to enter the campus of JMI. It is the right of students to protest," he said.

Vice-Chancellor on police entering JMI

The Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia University, Nazma Akhtar told the news agency ANI, “There was no call for protests by students of the Jamia University today. According to the information I received, a call had been given by members of the surrounding colonies nearby Jamia to march towards Juliena, who carried out the protest. They clashed with the police and got inside the campus by breaking the gate of the University and they entered our hostel and our library. In the library, our students were sitting and the police could not differentiate between the real culprits and therefore some students were injured in the ensuing action by the police”.

