Salman Khurshid Gets Breather As Court Refuses To Ban Sale Of His Book Amid Hindutva Row

In a breather for Congress leader Salman Khurshid, a court in Delhi refused to stop the sale and impose a ban on his book- 'Sunrise over Ayodhya'. The petitioner Vishnu Gupta who is the president of 'Hindu Sena' claimed that Khurshid had insulted the religious sentiments of a large number of Hindus by comparing Hindutva to ISIS and Boko Haram. However, the court observed that an injunction cannot be granted as Gupta had failed to serve a notice to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor who has been made a party to the case as mandated by Section 80 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

On Wednesday, judge Preeti Parewa ruled, "The plaintiff has not been able to establish that inconvenience will be caused to him to avoid the book or alleged "offensive" excerpts of the book. On the other hand, injunction would lead to hardship for the publishers and also curtail the right of speech and expression of the author. The plaintiff can always propagate against the book and can even publish rebuttal to the alleged paragraphs which have hurt his sentiments."

Salman Khurshid faces backlash

The controversy over Hindutva was ignited by an excerpt in the 'The Saffron Sky' chapter of Khurshid's book 'Sunrise over Ayodhya' which read, "Whatever rationalization might have been offered, the Ayodhya saga was throughout about one faith trumping the methods of another. But the former faith itself was experiencing a contest of interpretation. Sanatan dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints were being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years."

On Monday, miscreants barged into his house located in Nainital district, Uttarakhand, vandalised the windows and flowerpots before setting the gate on fire. Sources revealed that protesters burned the former Union Minister's effigies and were seen holding the BJP flag. The police have registered an FIR under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 502 (sale of printed or engraved substance containing defamatory matter) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).