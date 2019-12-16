Salman Khurshid Questions Delhi Police Over CAA Protest Says, 'They Have To Hold Back'

As the Jamia Millia Islamia University turned into a battlefield on Sunday night, Congress senior leader Salman Khurshid urged for restraint by the Delhi Police. Asking the Police to 'hold itself back', the Congress leader condemned the violence that was unleashed in the national capital. Moreover, he asked the Delhi Police to engage in dialogue with the protesters.

Salman Khurshid said, "What can one say? It is very sad that something like this should happen at a university. University has its own security arrangements, the Vice-Chancellor is very clear that her students were protesting but were not creating any trouble. They should not have suffered in the manner they have. The Police have to hold itself back. You don't rush into the University and take over without actually being told by University authority that they are unable to control anything. You saw the reaction at the Police HQ."

In an interaction with Republic, Salman Khurshid denounced Delhi Police for rushing inside the Jamia Millia Islamia University, without the consent of the Vice-Chancellor. Salman Khurshid urged for peace to prevail, however, asserted that people cannot be stopped from protesting. "I hope sense will prevail and everything will get controlled. You can't say don't protest, because protest will happen if people feel very strongly. But that protest must happen peacefully. If it's peacefully, to provoke violence is absolutely unacceptable. Police should have checked with the Vice-Chancellor, they should not have entered. Somebody must find out, why this violence had happened, who burnt the buses. A lot of this happens because you don't speak to the people who are agitated, and the Police must learn. I was there at the Police HQ, but nobody was talking to the crowd. Somebody has to come out and speak to the crowd and tell them your concerns will be addressed. First of all, there should be peace," Salman Khurshid added.

Jamia Millia University protests

According to PTI sources, the situation continues to be tense with many women students preferring to leave the campus for their homes. Many students feel they are not safe even inside the campus. The varsity had declared winter vacation from Saturday till January 5 and even postponed the exams.

As many as 50 students, who were detained during protests at the Jamia Millia University in Delhi on Sunday, were released in the early hours of Monday, police said. Of the 50 students, 35 were released from the Kalkaji police station and 15 from the New Friends Colony police station, a senior police officer said. Students at Police HQ raise slogans against PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Delhi Police amid protests on Sunday evening. The clash erupted during a protest by students of Jamia Millia Islamia. However, a students' body later said they had nothing to do with the violence and arson and alleged that "certain elements" had joined in and "disrupted" the demonstration.

