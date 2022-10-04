Gujarat produces 76% of the country's salt and it can be said "the salt produced in the state is consumed by all Indians," President Droupadi Murmu stated on Monday evening.

Murmu, visiting Gujarat for the first time after assuming the top constitutional post in July, was addressing a gathering at a civic reception hosted by Governor Acharya Devvrat in her honour in Gandhinagar.

She praised Gujarat's contribution in various sectors of the economy and said the people of the state are known all over the world for their hard work, dedication and social service.

"India is ranked first in terms of milk production and consumption. White revolution launched by milk cooperatives in Gujarat plays an important role in this. Gujarat manufactures 76% of the country's salt. It can be said the salt produced in Gujarat is consumed by all Indians (yah kaha jaa sakta hai ki sabhi deshwasi Gujarat kaa namak khate hain)," the President stated.

Murmu maintained Gujarat was a mirror of India's cultural unity in the past, remains in the present and will remain so in the future.

"From ancient times, Gujarat has been a major centre of India's culture and civilisation. Dholavira, associated with Harappa, is in Gujarat. The shilaklekh (inscriptions) of Samrat Ashok is in Junagadh, Sun Temple in Modhera and trading centres in Surat and Mandvi are ancient examples of rich culture," she said.

Murmu said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an ideal representative of the progressive and inclusive culture of Gujarat.

"As the then-chief minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave shape to the 'Gujarat model' which paved the path for progress of the state," she said.

Murmu, who is on a two-day visit of the state, said the Gujarat government is giving top priority to conservation of the environment along with industrial development.

"Gujarat also leads the world in rooftop solar power generation and is among the leading states in wind energy production, '' she said.

"Gujarat is among the most investor-friendly states," the President stated in her address.

Image: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn

