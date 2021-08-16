As India celebrated its 75th Independence Day, several Samajwadi Party workers embarrassed the party when the forgot the lyrics to the national anthem. In the video which has now gone viral, Samajwadi MP ST Hasan and his supporters are seen hoisting the national tricolour and singing the anthem. Halfway through, while listing the states, the men are seen stopping looking at each other for a hint. Giving up seconds later, they are seen summing it up with loud chorus of 'Jaya He, Jaya He, Jaya He'.

#WATCH | Samajwadi Party MP ST Hasan, his supporters forgot the lyrics of the National Anthem during flag hoisting in Moradabad, on the occasion of Independence Day yesterday pic.twitter.com/UTLKEbwxdJ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 16, 2021

Poking fun at the SP leaders, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra tweeted, "So finally they thought that the best way out of the mess that they had created was to quickly move on to “जय है” ..and then move out ..

वाह समाजवादियों वाह!!".

So finally they thought that the best way out of the mess that they had created was to quickly move on to “जय है” ..and then move out ..

वाह समाजवादियों वाह!! pic.twitter.com/BbqFffanMi — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) August 15, 2021

PM's I-Day speech

In his speech marking the 74 years of Indian Independence, PM Narendra Modi charted India's future for the next 25 years, coining the term Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas & Sabka Prayas to achieve a glorious India. Listing the government schemes focusing on OBCs, farmers, women and poor, he made several key announcements - opening up Sainik schools for women, national Infrastructure plan, Gati Shakti scheme, National Hydrogen mission. The PM also paid tributes to freedom struggle martyrs, partition victims and lauded the Indian Olympians and medical fraternity in his 1.5 hour-long address.

"India's aim for this time is a nation that is glorious and prosperous. The aim is to have no discrimination of facilities in rural and urban areas. The aim is to have a government is not interfering in all matters and have the world's best infrastructure in India. This is the tryst of crores of Indians. We need to join our efforts now and we have no moment to waste and this is the right time," he said.

Charting the path to the future, he advised, "Nation needs to change and we as a citizen need to change ourselves, as per changing times. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas with this notion, we are all joined. From the ramparts of the Red Fort, I declare that with Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, we need Sabka Prayas (Everyone's efforts)".