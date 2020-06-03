Akhilesh Yadav Takes Cycle Ride On World Bicycle Day, Commemorates Samajwadi Party Symbol

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has greeted the citizens on the occasion of World Bicycle Day. Yadav took to microblogging platform Twitter to elaborate on the importance of bicycles in the world. Interestingly, cycle is the political symbol of the Samajwadi Party in electoral campaigns.

"Happy World Cycle Day! Bicycle is such a means of transportation in the whole world that reaches out to the last person of the society. It is also a symbol of the human progress and development, to keep moving forward in harmony with the environment," he tweeted.

Akhilesh Yadav targets Uttar Pradesh government

The Samajwadi Party chief has been frequently targeting the Uttar Pradesh government, claiming that despite having over 70,000 buses in its fleet, labourers had to walk home amid the COVID-19 lockdown resulting in many deaths.

He also questioned the government over the increase in COVID-19 cases despite the imposition of lockdown, and also raised the argument of economic fallout due to COVID-19.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said, "Despite lockdown, there has been no decrease in the spread of the disease. The infection has increased and the economy destroyed. "The economy of the country was already in bad shape. But following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the economy deteriorated. In this scenario, from where will the people get jobs?" Yadav posed.

"The BJP works to entangle the vulnerable public of the state and the country in emotional issues. The dream of poor, farmers and labourers have shattered. The trust of the country's citizens has broken," he said. "Has the dreams acche din (good days), promised by the BJP been fulfilled?" the SP chief sought to know.

(With PTI inputs)

