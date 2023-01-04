Samajwadi Party Delegation Reaches Uttarakhand's Haldwani Amid HC’s Eviction Order

As the Supreme Court is all set to hear a petition challenging the Uttarakhand High Court's order to vacate 29 acres of railway land in Haldwani on January 5, a delegation of Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday reached Uttarakhand's Haldwani in order to talk to the protesting encroachers. The arrival of SP leaders is raising many questions as it is being believed that the party is trying to gain political benefit from the issue.

The development came after Uttarakhand High Court ordered the removal of encroachments from railway land in the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani after giving notice to the residents one week in advance.

Congress supports protesters

Speaking to Republic, Haldwani MLA Sumit Hridayesh, who belongs to Congress, said, "We are working in the case since last six months after we figured out that the state government is not taking any interest in the protection of rights of the citizens. Congress is supporting the protesting people, we are with them."

"The real fight is in the court, however, I have no clue what the Samajwadi people are doing here. They should be more interested in the court's decision. While the matter was being heard in the High Court, I personally met the Chief Minister of the state nearly five-six times regarding the matter," he added.

He further said, "The Railways never went to the court. However, it is important to note that while some part of the land do belong to Railways, but the majority land belongs to the state government."

SC to hear pleas against encroachments

The Supreme Court on Thursday, January 5, will hear the plea in a matter related to the eviction of about nearly 5,000 people from Uttarakhand’s Haldwani. The development came after a plea challenging Uttarakhand High Court's order was submitted by advocate Prashant Bhushan.

Earlier on December 20, the Uttarakhand HC ordered the authorities to remove the encroachments from railway land in the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani after giving notice to the residents one week in advance. The Court ordered authorities to evict the unauthorised occupants and vacate the premises from the railway lines adjoining the Haldwani railway station.