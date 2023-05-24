Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan Acquitted In 2019 Hate Speech Case

Azam Khan, the Samajwadi Party (SP) leader, was acquitted in a hate speech case on Wednesday, May 24. Khan, 74, was charged with under sections 153 a (promoting enmity between groups) and 505 (1) (statement conducing public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 125 of the Representation of People Act, 1951. Following the verdict, Azam Khan's lawyer Vinod Sharma said, "We have been acquitted in the hate speech case. We are happy that we have got justice."

"Our contention that we had been framed in the case has been upheld by the court, and the judgment is in our favour."

Why was Azam Khan facing hate speech allegations

The hate speech case against Azam Khan was registered on April 9, 2019. According to the complaint, lodged by an election official, Khan, allegedly used foul language about people in constitutional posts and attempted to flare a riot, while delivering a speech in the Milak Vidhan Sabha area. The complaint alleged that Khan had sought votes in the name of religion, which is against the model code of conduct.

Wednesday's order sets aside last year's order by a Rampur court that convicted Azam Khan under the charges and sentenced him to prison for three years and imposed upon him a fine of Rs 2,000. Khan appealed the verdict.

What happened after Azam Khan's conviction?

The speech in question was made by Azam Khan in the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Khan was campaiging for the erstwhile Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party alliance. He contested elections from UP's Rampur Lok Sabha constituency and won with over 52% of the vote. But following his conviction, Khan was disqualified from the Lok Sabha.

A bypoll was held for the constituency with the Samajwadi Party fielding Azam Khan's aide Asim Raja from the seat. Raja lost and BJP's Akash Saxena was elected.

Are there other charges against Azam Khan?

Yes. While Azam Khan has been acquitted in the hate speech case, he continues to face nearly 80 other cases, including on charges of land-grab, cheating and criminal tresspass.