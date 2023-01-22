Samajwadi Party Leader Makes BIZZARRE Demand, Wants Changes In 'Ramcharitmanas'

After controversial remarks from RJD leader and Bihar's Education Minister Chandrashekhar on Shri Ramcharitmanas, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya has now stoked a row with his remarks over the same Hindu religious text.

While speaking to Republic, the MLC said that he respects all religions but insulting a particular class of people in the name of religion is objectionable and reiterated that parts of the religious Hindu text should be changed.

"In Tulsidas Ji's Ramcharitmanas, there are some parts wherein objectionable comments have been made on certain class of people," Maurya told Republic. "I object to the insulting comments," he said.

He even quoted certain verses from the Ramcharitmanas saying that Tulsidas mentions certain castes all of which belong to the Hindu religion. "If all of those castes belong to Hinduism, then what's the meaning behind insulting one of their own?" he questioned.

Quoting another verse, Maurya said that Tulsidas also insulted the entire female community by mentioning them in the same sentence containing animals. "Many people don't know this but when Tulsidas wrote Ramayan, he was against allowing education to women and the shudras," the SP leader said while hitting out at those criticising him for his comments.

Maurya's statements provoke strong reactions

Reacting to Maurya's statements, Vinod Bansal, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad activist said that the SP leader should first visit an Ashram and understand the texts properly. "He doesn't speak a word over the violence that is spreading in the name of 'Jihad' but he has made a habit of blabbering about Ramcharitmanas without understanding it. Nowadays, mudslinging on Hinduism has become a fashion. But the public is giving a befitting reply to people of such mentality," Bansal said.

BJP leader Charu Pragya also spoke to Republic and said that leaders of the opposition party are trying to divide India in the name of religion. "We have come a long way but they will not let go of their divisive policies." She said that the opposition leaders are trying to keep "people away from other segments of the society only to protect their own vote bank".

"I want to remind Mr Maurya that on the first page of the Indian constitution is a photo of Ram darbar. So please don't try and change India's heritage, India's culture and religious texts because you don't know anything about it," Pragya said.