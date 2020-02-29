Samajwadi Party Leader Fires Multiple Gunshots During Son's Wedding Procession In Meerut

A video of Samajwadi Party leader and former minister Mukesh Siddharth firing a gun in Meerut has gone viral. The incident happened during Mukesh Siddharth's son's wedding procession where he fired multiple gunshots in the air. During the procession, Siddharth's son, Shadab Rizvi who is also a Samajwadi Party leader fired multiple gunshots with a rifle in the air after Siddharth.

The Meerut Police has registered an FIR against both, Mukesh Siddharth and his son. It has also been reported that police is trying to revoke their arms license. In the wedding procession that took place from Lalkurti police station to the marriage board, Mukesh Siddharth himself was seen riding a horse-cart with the groom. Not only this but, some other people were also seen carrying weapons with them.

According to Lalkurti Police, Mukesh Siddharth has been the Deputy Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh SC-ST Commission. He lives in the Civil Line Police Station area of ​​Meerut. The number of licenses they hold is being ascertained. On the instructions of top officers, the FIR has been lodged by the Lalkurti police.

