Samajwadi Party Leaders Hold Anti-CAA Protest Outside Assembly In Lucknow

Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders on Tuesday held a protest outside Assembly here over several issues including Citizenship (Amendment) Act, law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh and atrocities against women. Targeting Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government over unemployment, inflation, and problems faced by various farmers in the state, the SP leaders staged a sit-in protest before the proceedings of the House began on Tuesday morning.

Talking to ANI, a leader from the Samajwadi Party said, "The law and order situation all across the state is not in good shape. Women aren't safe here. In Uttar Pradesh, problems of sugarcane, paddy, and potato farmers are not addressed. The government is completely ignorant of all these issues." He added, "The way the police had misused its power to silence the voices of student protestors in Delhi is not justifiable. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 is unconstitutional and the democracy is in great danger."

Anti-CAA Protest

Under the new law, all but Muslims who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and are facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship. Protests are being held across the country ever since a bill was introduced in Parliament earlier this month. Fresh protests took place on Tuesday in Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal and several other parts of the country as well.

Students, opposition leaders and activists across regions stepped up their protests against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Tuesday even as at least 29 persons were arrested for violent clashes over the last couple of days in Jamia Millia Islamia and parts of UP, while the Supreme Court rejected plea for setting up an inquiry panel to probe the violence.

The Supreme Court, however, declined to set up a committee of a retired apex court judge to inquire into incidents of violence in different parts of the country since Sunday and asked the petitioners to approach high courts. Hearing a petition that students were indiscriminately arrested, were injured and were not getting proper medical treatment, a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said in its order that each fact alleged by the petitioners is disputed, on behalf of the Centre, by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. Police said it has arrested 10 people with criminal background for their alleged involvement in the violence near Jamia Millia Islamia University. but none of them are students. The police had on Sunday detained around 50 students, but they were released later

