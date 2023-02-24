Samajwadi Party Members Protest Against Deputy CM's 'hypocrite' Remark In UP Assembly

Samajwadi Party (SP) members trooped to the well of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Friday, raising anti-government slogans as part of their protest against Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak calling them "hypocrites".

After the Question Hour, the SP's Shivpal Singh Yadav said the health system of the state is in poor shape and the department is on a ventilator.

Replying to him, Pathak, who holds the health portfolio, highlighted the achievements of the BJP-led government and said, "They (SP) have nothing to do with 'samajwad' (socialism). They are 'nakli' (fake) and 'dhongi' (hypocritical) samajwadis, who spread anarchy." Protesting against the deputy chief minister's remarks, the SP members trooped to the well of the House and started raising slogans against Pathak and the Yogi Adityanath government, triggering noisy scenes.

Subsequently, the SP members returned to their seats on Speaker Satish Mahana's request.

Earlier, training his guns on Pathak, Yadav said, "He was earlier in the Congress, then became an MP in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha from the BSP and is now the deputy chief minister in the BJP government." "You (Bharatiya Janata Party) should try to follow the ideals of (former prime minister) Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Deen Dayal Upadhyay," he said.

Mentioning the names of Ram Manohar Lohia, Chowdhury Charan Singh, Raj Narain and Janeshwar Mishra, the SP leader said "we have never commented on anyone".

He said Pathak is a "chhapamar mantri" (a minister who conducts raids), but no one listens to what he says.

Responding to Yadav, Pathak said during the SP regime, hospitals in Uttar Pradesh had become "dens of loot" and doctors were allowed not to come to the facilities by taking half of their salaries.

He said it was not possible to ascertain the number of patients who used to visit these hospitals during the SP's rule but now, 1.7 lakh patients visit government hospitals on a daily basis and free surgeries are conducted on 5,000 patients every day.