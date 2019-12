Samajwadi Party staged protest against the Yogi Government in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, for its stand on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Unnao rape case and farmer welfare. The protests were held at many places across Uttar Pradesh at the direction of Akhilesh Yadav. The protesters also requested Presidential rule in the State and to scrap the Yogi government. They also mentioned the distress of the sugarcane farmers along with the declining economy.