Samajwadi Party's Pampi Jain Says 'everything Is Fine' After IT Raids; 'nothing Was Found'

Following income tax raids, Samajwadi Party's MLC Pushpraj Jain alias Pampi Jain on Sunday was seen coming out of his residence and going to his factory. Republic learnt that Jain was accompanied by senior officials to the factory, and it is believed that he was taken for questioning. However, he said everything was 'cool', everything was 'fine'.

"Everything is cool, everything is fine, have fun. They didn't get anything from the raids that were carried on three consecutive days," he said. The Income Tax department has conducted searches at 14 locations in Mumbai, linked to the ongoing investigation of the business offices and properties linked to him.

Spat over 'wrong house raided' claim

Soon after the raids at Pampi Jain's house, Samajwadi Chief Akhilesh Yadav while addressing a press conference in Kannauj reiterated his charge that Piyush Jain, whom he described as a businessman linked with BJP, had been mistakenly raided instead of the intended target- Pampi Jain. And, Pampi Jain's premises were raided two days after raids on the premises of Piyush Jain.

Reacting to Akhilesh Yadav's "wrong person raided" claim, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had quipped "did the agencies come out empty-handed after the raids?" Speaking at the media briefing, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said that the agencies were carrying out the raids on the basis of intelligence input, and added that the statements made by the Samajwadi Party were "insensible".

"All those who are making claims on the raids, I just want to ask them- Did the agencies come out empty-handed? Had they come out empty-handed, you could have spread the rumours that they were to raid the premises of one person but they raided the premises of someone else, the wrong person," Nirmala Sitharaman said. The Finance Minister added, "They went to the right home, the raids were conducted in the right home. It is proved from the recovery."

"Call it tax evasion, or whatever but saying that they were to raid one home but they raided the other is insensible," she added. Asking Yadav who was he defending, Sitharaman highlighted if recovery of this sort was possible from a wrong home. "Is it your fault not his? What should I make of this? Is former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav Ji scared? Does he have any personal interest in this?" she said, underlining that 23 Kg of Gold was recovered in the raids.

