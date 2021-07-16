Samajwadi Party's Protest In Agra Witnesses 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogans; UP Cops To Probe

In a shocking incident, Samajwadi Party (SP) workers on Thursday were heard raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans during a rally of the party in UP. The Akhilesh Yadav-led party was protesting against the BJP government for which a rally was taken out by them in the city of Agra. During the rally led by SP city president Wajid Nisar, the supporters were heard saying 'Akhilesh Yadav Zindabad' which was followed 'Pakistan Zindabad'. The protest was being carried out by SP over the alleged 'fraud' in the UP Block-panchayat polls.

SP raises 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans

The video of the viral incident was shared by the BJP's state unit in UP on Twitter. "Today in Agra, slogans of Pakistan Zindabad were raised in a rally against the BJP under the leadership of Samajwadi Party city president Wajid Nisar. Is Samajwadi Party operating from Pakistan?" questioned the party.

आज आगरा में समाजवादी पार्टी के शहर अध्यक्ष वाजिद निसार के नेतृत्व में भाजपा के खिलाफ निकाली गई रैली में पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे लगाए गए।

क्या समाजवादी पार्टी पाकिस्तान से संचालित हो रही है? pic.twitter.com/SBiecYZEnT — BJP Uttar Pradesh (@BJP4UP) July 15, 2021

The Uttar Pradesh police has launched a probe into the incident and has promised to take legal action after studying the video of the incident in detail. "Today the SP workers were hearing saying Pakistan Zindabad. In a video viral on social media, they can be heard raising such slogans. We are examining the video. After that, action will be taken," said the Agra SP.

SP alleges fraud in UP Panchayat polls

Protests are being held by the Samajwadi Party in UP over the recently-concluded UP Panchayat polls with the party accusing the BJP government of 'misusing official machinery' in the elections. After the saffron party swept the polls with a solid victory bagging on 635 of the total 825 seats of block panchayat chiefs, Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP had "forcibly" captured the posts of block chiefs with the help of government machinery.

In an official statement, Yadav said, "The BJP government has no faith in democracy and the Constitution. Democracy in Uttar Pradesh has been held hostage by BJP."

A total of 349 candidates for the block panchayat chief posts were elected unopposed on Friday after elections to the local bodies were held amid scattered incidents of violence.

