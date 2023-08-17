Sambhal Zila Panchayat Chairperson Receives Death Threat, Case Registered

A case has been registered in the Chandausi Kotwali Police Station here in connection with an alleged death threat issued to Sambhal zila panchayat chairperson Dr Anamika Yadav of the BJP, police said on Thursday. The zila panchayat chairperson on Wednesday said that she had gone to Meerut to visit her family members when she got a call from an unknown number on her mobile phone by a caller, who first asked her name and said that he is a JCB driver.

"I first thought that someone from the region was speaking, but later he said 'prepare to go to sleep' and disconnected the call. After this my father-in-law Rajendra Singh gave a complaint in Chandausi Police Station about a death threat," she said.

Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said the zila panchayat chairperson has complained that she got a call from an unidentified number threatening to kill her when she was in Meerut on Wednesday. Gunawat said that a case has been registered at Chandausi Kotwali in this connection. The senior police officer further said the preliminary investigation has suggested that the number may be from somewhere around Bharatpur in Rajasthan, adding the matter is being seriously investigated.