Sambit Patra Accuses AAP Of Appeasement Politics After Cong MLA Shoaib Iqbal Joins Party

Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections, BJP leader and spokesperson Sambit Patra addressed a press conference where he slammed Aam Admi Party Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for indulging in 'petty political gains' for the sake of appeasing the Muslim vote bank. In his statement, the BJP leader targeted the Delhi CM for including former Congress leader Shoaib Iqbal into the party even after knowing about serious criminal charges against him.

"It becomes questionable on how Shoaib Iqbal, who wanted to put Delhi CM behind bars, joins Aam Admi Party. Why is Arvind Kejriwal inducting a man like Shoaib Iqbal in AAP when he has countless criminal charges on him like murder and dacoity," Patra questioned.

Adding further to his statement Sambit Patra slammed Shoiab Iqbal's son Mohammad Iqbal for hate speech against the Prime Minister of India and instigating people. "Shoaib Iqbal's son Mohammad Iqbal was also present at the anti-CAA protests near Jama Masjid, from where reports of violence and public property destruction were reported," he said.

With Delhi assembly polls just being around the corner, Aam Admi Party header by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday inducted former Congress MLA and ex-deputy speaker of Delhi Vidhan Sabha Shoaib Iqbal into the party. According to the party statement, five-time MLA from Matia Mahal, two Congress MCD councillors - Aley Mohammed Iqbal and Sultana Abadi also joined AAP.

The party also took to his official Twitter handle on Thursday and informed about Iqbal and others joining the party.

Former MLA and Dy Speaker of Delhi Vidhan Sabha Shoaib Iqbal, MCD Councillors from INC Aley Mohammed Iqbal and Sultana Abad joined Aam Aadmi Party today in the presence of CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/AZ3fehsqH9 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 9, 2020

