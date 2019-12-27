Sambit Patra On Persecution Of Minorities: 'Will The Armchair Anarchists Speak Up Now?'

After a former Pakistani cricket team pacer, Shoaib Akhtar made a staggering revelation during a chat show, claiming that Danish Kaneria, the former Pakistani spinner, was mistreated by his team-mates by virtue of his religion, the matter has now received an angle of 'religious persecution'.

Reacting to Shoaib Akhtar's claim BJP leader Sambit Patra on Friday took to his official Twitter handle and wrote about the religious persecution faced by the minority community in Pakistan and how the VVIP Hindus of Pakistan are treated. Patra also called out the 'Armchair Anarchists' like Arundhati Roy and Rahul Gandhi to comment on the matter.

If this is what happens to a VVIP “Hindu” in Pakistan ..just imagine the level of “religious persecution” that an ordinary religious minority must be facing in Pakistan

Will the Armchair Anarchists-Arundhati Roys,Farhan Aktars& Rahul Gandhis speak up a word on this

No they won’t pic.twitter.com/HjsIi1oLPj — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) December 27, 2019

Shoaib Akhtar's revelation

“The captain would raise eyebrows about him eating with us or taking food from the same table. I told him that you could be the captain but your conduct is disgraceful. This guy is taking so many wickets to win matches for us and you’re treating him like this,” he furiously said.

The Rawalpindi express went on to say that Kaneria was not even given credit for his match-winning spell in the test series against England back in 2005. Kaneria was amongst the very few Hindus to play international cricket for Pakistan. Having played 61 Test matches with 261 wickets under his belt at an average of 34.79. He was later banned for life from playing cricket in England and Wales by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his purported involvement in spot-fixing. Kaneria, after denying spot-fixing charges for years, pleaded guilty in 2018.

