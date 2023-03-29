Same-sex Marriage Could Impact Society In Destructive Manner: Former Judges

A group of former judges of High Courts on Wednesday came up with an open letter saying the legalisation of same-sex marriage in India would destructively impact society.

The letter said, "We are a group of former Judges, the conscientious and concerned citizens of India, having been exasperated and agonised over the continuous onslaught against the basic tenets of Bharatiya marriage traditions and family system by vested interest groups, write to you to draw your kind attention towards one such issue, legalisation of same-sex marriage."

In the letter, it was mentioned that the issue is considered by the Supreme Court and has gained a lot of attention in the recent past after the matter reached the Constitution Bench.

'People deeply shocked by the western-tinted outlook'

"The people of the nation, hailing from various strata of society across regional and religious lines, are deeply shocked by this western-tinted outlook that is being superimposed on Bharatiya society and culture to weaken the family system", the letter said.

It was said by the former judges that the marriage as well as the family system in India is sui generis and mentioned that same-sex marriage will strike at the very root of the family system and would have a devastating impact on society.

Still, some versed interest groups having no knowledge and regard for the civilisational importance of marriage approached the court to get same-sex marriages legalised.

'Attempts to weaken time-tested institution', says a group of former judges

The letter stated that any attempt to weaken a time-tested institution must be opposed by society. The Indian civilisation has been attacked a lot of times but has survived. The group of retired judges said it is facing attacks on cultural roots by the superimposition of western thoughts.

The letter said, "The cancerous problems that the West is facing are sought to be imported into Bharat by vested interest groups through the misuse of the judiciary as an institution in the name of the right to choose. While perusing the discourse on the issue of same-sex marriage, it is pertinent to take lessons from nations across the globe, specifically, the American experience where per its official figures published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the HIV Surveillance Report, for 2019 and 2020, it has been reported that 70 per cent of new HIV-AIDS incidence in the country was amongst the gay and bisexual men.”

'Same-sex marriage may cause severe consequences, says the letter

Thus, legalising same-sex marriage could also lead to a rise in the number of HIV-affected and giving priority to the right to choice and personal liberty over the right to life may cause severe consequences.

It said, "In view of the above, it is our concerted opinion that such a sensitive issue concerning the society at large be debated in the Parliament and State legislature as well. Even before bringing such kind of law, the opinion of the society must be obtained to ensure that the law must represent the wish of the society and do not fulfill the desire of few elite sections of the society.”

The letter by the judges added, "We thus respectfully urge the conscious members of the society including those who are pursuing the issue of same-sex marriage in the Supreme Court to refrain from doing so in the best interest of Indian society and culture.”

The judges who were part of the open letter included former Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court Justice (retired) SN Jha, Justice (retd) MM Kumar, former Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Gujarat Lokayukta Justice (retd) SM Soni and Justice (retd) SN Dhingra.

(With input from ANI)