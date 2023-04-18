Same-sex Marriage: Know Petitioners For And Against The Case Before Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Constitution Bench consisting of five judges is all set to hear the clutch of petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage from April 18. A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha will begin hearing arguments from more than three dozen petitioners on both sides, including the Centre, two state governments, various religious and social organizations, and individual litigants.

Petitioners seeking recognition of same-sex marriage

Petitioners mostly include several same-sex couples and LGBTQ rights activists who haven't been able to get their marriages solemnised due to the current legal framework for same-sex marriage in India.

According to sources, the prominent names of petitioners seeking recognition of same-sex marriage include Supriya Chakraborty, Kajal, Udit Sood, Zainab Patel, Nikesh PP, Mellissa Ferrier, Parth Firoze Mehrotra, Sameer Samudra, Aditi Anand, Utkarsh Saxsena, Nitin Karani, Akkai Padmashali, Amburi Roy, Abhijit Iyer Mitra, Nibedita Dutta, Kavita Arora, Vaibhav Jain, Joydeep Sengupta, Rituparna Borah, Harish Iyer, and others.

Moreover, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has extended its support to the batch of petitions already made before the apex court by same-sex couples seeking the legalisation of their marriage.

The DCPCR stressed that adolescents who identify as homosexual may have negative psychological complexes, low self-esteem, and other mental health problems if they do not have the same legal protection as their heterosexual counterparts.

Petitioner opposing legalisation of same-sex marriage

Union of India: The Centre has stressed that legalising same-sex marriage is beyond judicial adjudication and the petitions before the Supreme Court reflect urban elitist views for the purpose of social acceptance.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR): According to an application by NCPCR submitted before the top court, the adoption of children by same-sex couples would affect the child socially and psychologically.

Jamiat Ulama I Hind (JUIH): While opposing the recognition of same-sex marriage, JUIH has mentioned that this concept of same-sex marriage is an attack on the family system, rather than making a family through this process.

Telangana Markazi Shia Ulema Council: It argues that same-sex marriage is explicitly prohibited by Islam and the Quran which warns of punishment for transgressors.

Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti: The Sant Samiti claimed that the recognition of same-sex marriage would eradicate the very concept of marriage.

Meanwhile, the Director of Ayurveda Wellness Centre Anita Chauhan claimed that same-sex marriage is totally unnatural and against the health parameters which are prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO)

Other than the organisation mentioned above, the states of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have approached the Supreme Court seeking intervention in the case and opposing the changes in other laws. Notably, there are several foundations and NGOs including Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha, Kanchan Foundation, Shakti Foundation; and individuals like Som Thomas, Anson Thomas, K Jerusha Joel, and Mohd. Manzur Alam and others.