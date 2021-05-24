Same-Sex Marriage Legalisation: Petitioner Asks HC To Fix Urgency As Centre Files Response

The Centre on Monday opposed the early hearing in the batch of matters seeking legalization of marriages of same-sex couples saying that "no one's dying without the marriage certificate"

"No one is dying because they don't have a marriage certificate...The urgency doesn't lie here," submitted Solicitor General Tushar Mehta while opposing the early hearing and requesting that the matters be kept for a later date.

The Solicitor General further submitted, "There is no question of life and death here, all the law officers are busy in matters related to the management of COVID-19."

The arguments by the senior law officer was before a division bench headed by Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw after the petitioners in the case through senior Advocates Saurabh Kripal and Menaka Guru Swamy argued that there are 70 million LGBTQ people in this country who are being left out.

"We are left out of medical treatment at hospitals," the counsels for the petitioners argued while they also submitted that the Centre shall be "neutral" in its stand.

"The urgency must be decided by the court," senior advocate Kirpal argued before the bench.

The arguments from the Centre opposing the early hearing comes in months after it had told the court that "there exists a legitimate state interest in limiting the legal recognition of marriage to persons of opposite sexes only"

The Centre had in its affidavit stated, "...there exists a clear larger legislative framework around the legislative understanding of marriages between opposite sexes i.e. between a woman and a man. It is submitted that, considering the larger statutory framework, it is clear there exists a legitimate state interest in limiting the legal recognition of marriage to persons of opposite sexes only."

The Centre had in its affidavit also stated that Living together as partners and having a sexual relationship with same-sex individuals cannot be compared with an Indian family unit.

"Living together as partners and having a sexual relationship by same-sex individuals [which is decriminalised now] is not comparable with the Indian family unit concept of a husband, a wife and children which necessarily presuppose a biological man as a 'husband', a biological woman as a 'wife' and the children born out of the union between the two," read the affidavit filed by the Centre through Advocate Suparna Srivastava.

The Central government further stated that the institution of marriage has a sanctity attached to it and in major parts of the country, it is regarded as a sacrament. In our country, despite statutory recognition of the relationship of marriage between a biological man and a biological woman, marriage necessarily depends upon age-old customs, rituals, practices, cultural ethos and societal values.

"Registration of marriage of same-sex persons also results in violation of existing personal as well as codified law," the affidavit said further.

The court has now posted the matter for further hearing on July 6. The court has also asked the Central government to clarify the aspect with regards to the roster.

The Solicitor General had during the hearing raised objections regarding the roster and the listing of the petitions before the said division bench.

The petition filed by equal rights activists Abhijit Iyer-Mitra Gopi Shankar M, Giti Thadani and G Oorvasi contended that homosexuality has been decriminalised by the apex court but same-sex marriages are still not being allowed under the HMA provisions.

'This is despite the fact that the said Act does not distinguish between heterosexual and homosexual marriage if one were to go by how it has been worded. It very clearly states that marriage can indeed be solemnised between any 'two Hindus'. In this view of the matter, it can be stated that it is against the constitutional mandate of non-arbitrariness if the said right is not extended to homosexual apart from heterosexual couples,' the petition said.

(Credit-AP)