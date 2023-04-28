Same-sex Marriage: Over 100 Signatories Write Open Letter To President Droupadi Murmu

A group of former judges, IPS officers and former bureaucrats have written an open letter to President Droupadi Murmu seeking her "intervention for saving of Indian cultural traditions, religious tenets and social values" amid the hearing in the Supreme Court on same-sex marriage.

The signatories, which also include Former Maharashtra DGP Praveen Dixit, retired Allahabad High Court Judge VG Bisht, and former CAG Rajiv Mehrishi among others, said that they are concerned about the negative impact that legalising same-sex marriage would have on children, their psychological and emotional development.

"If we revise the law to make same-sex sexual union rational, acceptable or moral, it will open the doors to same-sex sexual culture. Our society and culture do not accept same-sex behavioural institutions because it is offensive to our values, besides being irrational and unnatural..," reads the letter.

"It is widely appreciated that same-sex relationships can’t create long-term or stable institutions; and if they are allowed to adopt children, they can’t maintain stable and long-lasting relationships with their families, parents, relatives and partners. The health and future of such children will be severely compromised," the open letter further reads.

It added, "India cannot afford that its future generations live in such an atmosphere, which surely will produce more gays and lesbians, and tear apart and destroy the institutions of ‘family’ and ‘society’ irreparably. They won’t know about their parents, ancestors, culture, religious tenets and age-old values."

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud is hearing a batch of pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage. The bench took note of the submissions of the Centre, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, that the right to love, the right to cohabit, the right to choose one's partner, right to choose one's sexual orientation is a fundamental right.