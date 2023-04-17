Same-sex Marriage Pleas Reflect 'urban Elitist Views': Govt Files Fresh Application In SC

The Centre has filed a fresh application before the Supreme Court questioning the validity of petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage. The Centre contended that the plea for a social institution called “marriage” of a different kind than contemplated under existing law is beyond the purview of the judiciary.

"Question concerning legal recognition of same-sex marriage and its parity with the existing concept of marriage, as an exclusively heterogenous institution, which is governed by the existing legal regime and has a sanctity attached to it in every religion in the country, seriously affects the interests of every citizen," the government said in its application to the top court.

Petitioners seeking recognition of same-sex marriage reflects urban elitist views: Centre

The government also informed the apex court that the creation of rights, recognition of relationships, and legality of such relationships can only be done by competent legislative bodies and not through judicial adjudication.

"Human relations like that of a 'marriage' is essentially a legislative function and the courts cannot either create or recognise any institution called “marriage” either by way of a judicial interpretation or striking down / reading down the existing legislative framework for the marriages, which undoubtedly occupies the field," the Centre stated. It further contended that petitioners seeking recognition of same-sex marriage do not represent the view of the entire population of the nation and that it merely reflects "urban elitist views".

The competent legislature will have to take into account broader views and voices of all rural, semi-rural and urban populations, views of religious denominations keeping in mind personal laws as well as and customs governing the field of marriage together with its inevitable cascading effects on several other statutes, the Centre's application read.

The application argued that creation or recognition of a new social institution altogether, cannot be claimed as a matter of right/choice, much less a fundamental right. Adding further it stated that "which social relationships will be recognised by the appropriate Legislature is part of the legislative policy to be decided by the representatives of the people".

"The representative of people are the appropriate democratic institution to under Article 246 keeping in mind, inter alia, the sanctity attached to the institution of marriage in the country, the societal ethos, cherished values in the concept of family and other such relevant considerations," the Centre said.

"Any encroachment on the legislative powers solely reserved for the elected representatives would be against the well-settled principles of “separation of powers” which is held to be a part of the basic structure of the Constitution. Any such deviation from the concept of separation of powers would be thus, contrary to constitutional morality," the application stated.

Notably, CJI DY Chandrachud-led constitution bench of SC will hear the bunch of pleas seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage from April 18. In addition to the CJI, the bench will include Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha.