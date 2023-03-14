Same-sex Marriage: RSS Backs Centre; 'Marriage Can Take Place Between 2 Opposite Genders'

RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Tuesday agreed with the Union government's view on same-sex marriage and said that marriage can take place between two opposite genders.

"Marriages can take place between two opposite genders. In Hindu life, marriage is 'Sanskar', it is not for enjoyment. Two people marry and have a family for benefit of society...marriage neither for sexual enjoyment nor contract," Hosabale said.

#WATCH | Marriages can take place between two opposite genders. In Hindu life marriage is 'Sanskar', it isn't for enjoyment. Two individuals marry & have a family for benefit of society...marriage neither for sexual enjoyment nor contract: RSS Gen Secy Dattatreya Hosabale pic.twitter.com/Blf2ECVCwH — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2023

He also slammed Rahul Gandhi and asked the Congress leader to see he reality of the Sangh's acceptance in society. On Gandhi's recent comments against the RSS, Hosabale said the Wayanad MP must be doing this for "political agenda".

"As a political party leader, he should speak more responsibly and see the reality (of Sangh's expansion and acceptance in society)," Hosabale said at a press conference on the last day of RSS's 'Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha' here.

On Rahul Gandhi's remarks during the United Kingdom visit, the RSS General Secretary said, "Those who converted India into a jail have no right to comment on democracy in the country."

On the question of RSS' outreach to Muslims, Hosabale said Sangh leaders are meeting Muslim intellectuals and their spiritual leaders at their invitation only.