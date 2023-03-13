Same-sex Marriage: 5 Judge Constitution Bench To Hear Pleas On April 18

The Supreme Court on Monday stated that it will hear the batch of pleas seeking the legal validation for same-sex marriages in India on April 18. It also stated that the hearing will be live-streamed. The top court also gave the petitioners three weeks to file a reply to the Centre’s affidavit opposing same-sex marriage pleas.

On Monday, the apex court bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud was hearing the batch of pleas seeking recognition for same-sex marriage. During the hearing, senior Advocate NK Kaul appearing for the petitioners stated that the Centre filed its counter-affidavit on Sunday and requested the top court to take the matter up in April.

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the right to love, express and freedom of choice is already upheld. "No one is interfering with that right.. but the court said that it should not be meant to mean that it includes the right to marry and the court was careful in doing so," SG Mehta said.

He said that the moment marriage as a recognized institution comes between the same sex, the question will come on adoption and therefore the Parliament will have to see the issue of the psychology of the child, which has to be examined whether it can be raised in such a way.

SC to hear pleas seeking recognition of same-sex marriage on April 18

The top court stated, "We are of the considered view that it would be appropriate if the issues raised are resolved by a bench of five judges with due regard to Article 145 (3) of the Constitution. Thus, we direct the matter be placed before a five-judge Constitution bench."

The SC then posted the matter for arguments on April 18, adding that the proceedings will be live-streamed as is done in case of hearings before the constitution benches.

It is pertinent to mention that the Centre, in its affidavit to SC, opposed the pleas seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage. The Centre opined that same-sex relations could not be compared to the Indian family concept of a husband, a wife and children born out of the union.