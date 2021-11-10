Sameer Khan Case: Businessman Karan Sajnani Appears Before NCB SIT; Lauds Professionalism

Businessman Karan Sajnani appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs case linked to Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the NCB had summoned Sajnani and asked him to appear before it on November 10. The businessman was arrested by NCB in a drugs case, related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year.

Resuming probe into the drug nexus case, the NCB has brought Sameer Khan back into focus, issuing summons to those connected with the case. Khan is currently out on bail.

After attending the summons, Karan Sajnani’s advocate Sana Raees Khan stated that the NCB team was very cooperative and asked him relevant questions relating to the case.

"There was no pressure on making any statements, they were very keen on understanding the nature of the products seized, how the herbal products were marketed and where the packaging material came from," Sana Khan said, quoting her client.

The NCB SIT asked Karan Sajnani if Sameer Khan was a part of his business, which Karan denied. He informed the team that Sameer Khan was his friend for nearly 25 years.

"Karan is happy with the way the investigation was conducted with such professionalism by the SIT. Karan said his full faith is restored towards the NCB because of the new SIT unit," said his advocate.

Karan has been summoned again on Friday, November 12 by the NCB.

The SIT team, led by NCB DDG Sanjay Singh is investigating a total of six cases including the Cordelia cruise ship drug case and the case against Sameer Khan, that were earlier probed by NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

Sameer Khan drugs case

Nawab Malik's relative Sameer Khan and others including celebrity manager Rahila Furniturewala and British national Karan Sajnani were arrested in January this year by the NCB for alleged possession of drugs. The NCB had claimed that the accused had conspired to procure, sell and purchase and transport 194.6 kilograms of ganja. The central investigation agency charged Khan and five others for dealing with commercial quantities of narcotic substances.

On September 17, a special NDPS court granted bail to Sameer Khan, Furniturewala, and Sajnani. Since Sameer Khan's arrest, Nawab Malik has launched multiple attacks on the NCB, accusing its Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede of extortion. Both Wankhede and the narcotics investigation agency have rejected the allegations.

Image: ANI, PTI