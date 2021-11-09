Sameer Khan Case: NCB Issues More Summons In The Case, Reopens Investigation

Resuming probe into the drug nexus case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has brought Sameer Khan, the son-in-law of Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik, back into focus. The NCB will once again reopen the investigation into the matter. Sources have also informed that the NCB has issued more summons in relation to the Sameer case.

The NCB SIT which recently took over the investigation from the NCB Mumbai zonal unit is now summoning more individuals in connection with the case. "Important people associated with the case to summoned in a few days," a top source told Republic Media Network. The SIT team led by NCB DDG Sanjay Singh, which is investigating a total of six cases including the Cordelia drug case and the case against Sameer Khan, is pressing the investigation and is widening the probe.

Last month, reports suggested that NCB will move Bombay High Court seeking bail cancellation of Sameer Khan for violating bail conditions.

"We will move for bail cancellation Sameer Khan in Bombay HC for violating bail conditions," a top NCB official had told ANI. Now, the case has been reopened and is under further investigation.

Case against Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan and others including celebrity manager Rahila Furniturewala and British national Karan Sejnani were arrested in January this year by the NCB for alleged possession of drugs. The NCB had claimed that the accused had conspired to procure, sell and purchase and transport 194.6 kilograms of ganja. The central agency charged Khan and five others for dealing with commercial quantities of narcotic substances.

Sejnani, who was in touch with Khan. On September 17, a special NDPS court granted bail to Sameer Khan, Furniturewala and Sejnani. Since Sameer Khan's arrest, Nawab Malik has launched a scathing attack on NCB. Nawab Malik and NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede are at loggerheads over the probe of Cordelia cruise drugs bust. The Maharashtra minister has levelled extortion allegations on Wankhede, which both NCB officer and the central agency has rejected.

Recently, he alleged that Wankhede's sister-in-law Harshada Dinanath Redkar was accused of 'illicit drug trafficking'. He has also accused Wankhede of forging his SC certificate, taking bribes in the drugs-on-cruise case and allegedly framing Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the case by 'trapping him in the raid'.

