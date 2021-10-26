Amid the score of allegations being levelled against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, his wife Kranti Redkar hit back against the charges on Tuesday saying that her family had nothing to prove to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Addressing a press conference, Kranti Redkar questioned the communal angle that had been spun by NCP leader Nawab Malik and said that her father-in-law had shown his personal documents to negate the allegations. Wankhede's wife also asserted that her husband was an honest officer who worked sincerely without being affiliated with any political party, and hence people wanted him to be transferred.

"Since they have such a fantastic research team, I request them to continue their fantastic research. My father-in-law has shown all proof of his documents. We don't have anything to prove to NCP. Is Twitter a court? Why is such a media trial being conducted against us? We don't have crores to fight against them in courts. No evidence has been given on the Rs 8 crore allegations. There can't be a judgement based on hear-and-say, courts will decide," she said.

"Sameer is an honest officer, so people want him to go. I hope that the Maharashtra government also supports us when they investigate and find out the truth. Sameer catches all kinds of drug criminals and dons, only 1% of it may be celebrities who get highlighted. He is not related to any political party, he belongs to the central agency. He doesn't need to target anyone," she added.

PR machinery working against us: Redkar

Kranti Redkar also highlighted that there was a constant threat that was looming against her family and children and revealed that they were getting multiple death threats on social media. "He has been given security, there is a threat against his life, me and my children. We are scared of suspicious people. They tell us they'll hang us, burn us alive, from anonymous accounts. All of this should be tracked by the cyber cell. What is this PR machinery working against us?"

#BREAKING | Court is supreme, we cannot believe in hearsay. Their problem is that Sameer Wankhede is an honest officer: @KrantiRedkar hits back at allegations



Watch here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/VZzUZOqRM1 — Republic (@republic) October 26, 2021

On Monday, Sameer Wankhede issued a statement on the birth certificate released by Nawab Malik. Taking pride in his 'secular heritage', he stated that the publication of his personal documents is "defamatory" in nature and amounted to an unnecessary invasion of his family's privacy. Mentioning that his family was under tremendous mental and emotional pressure, the NCB officer expressed pain at the unprovoked slanderous attacks by the NCP spokesperson.