Sameer Wankhede & Wife Perform Ganesh Aarti On Birthday; Distribute Blankets To Locals

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede celebrated his birthday on Tuesday by performing Ganesh Aarti along with his wife and Marathi actress Kranti Redkar at an event organised to pay respect to him.

Amid all the controversies surrounding them, the couple were seen greeting the locals who organised the event for the NCB Zonal Director. The couple were seen cutting a birthday cake after the aarti, following which, they distributed blankets to the poor in the area.

NCB conducts raids at multiple locations in the city ahead of New Year

Meanwhile, in related news, ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations across India, Sameer Wankhede informed on Tuesday that over a period of two days, the Mumbai NCB team conducted eight operations across the city, following which, six cases have been registered.

In an official statement, Wankhede stated, "NCB Mumbai in its continuous fight against Drug Suppliers and Peddlers in Mumbai, NCB Mumbai launched several operations at various places of Mumbai and seized a total 2.296 Kgs of Amphetamine, 3.906 Kgs of Opium and 2.525 Kgs of Zolpidem tab from 10.12.2021 to 14.12.2021 and intercepted 1 Ivorian national."

Wankhede & wife seek to restrain social media giants hosting content defaming them

On Friday, Sameer Wankhede and his wife Kranti Redkar had moved the Mumbai City Civil Court seeking an injunction on Google, Facebook and Twitter from hosting defamatory content against them or their relatives. This comes in the wake of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik levelling a series of allegations against Wankhede and his family. In his plea, the IRS officer contended that the "character assassination" is done on social media platforms at the behest of "vested interests" who are affected by the probe carried out by him in his official capacity.

Sameer Wankhede had affirmed, "I say that I have been notorious for taking action without looking at the background of the offender and in appreciation of the same, I have climbed the administrative hierarchy in the respective departments steadily based on upright and honest demeanour. I say that owing to the nature of my interference and owing to the postings I get and the postings being in Mumbai, most of my offenders are either connected to politics or the film industry. That as such, the forces working against me are well connected to the local authorities and social media channels run by the defendants abovenamed."

Image: Republic