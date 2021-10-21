Sameer Wankhede Asks 'Is It A Crime To Clean Up The State?' Amid Nawab Malik's Allegations

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede has finally broken his silence on the multiple allegations leveled against him by Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik. Ever since Sameer Wankhede exposed the high-profile drug party on the Cordelia cruise ship on October 2 in which Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and seven others were arrested, NCP leader Nawab Malik has been leveling serious allegations against him.

After NCB raided the residence of Ananya Panday and summoned the Bollywood actor to join the investigation, Nawab Malik accused NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede of 'extortion' and released some purported photos posted by Yasmeen Wankhede, sister of Sameer Wankhede, allegedly in Dubai, to buttress his claim that there is a deeper connect between Wankhede and Bollywood, involving purported visits to Dubai and Maldives. Wankhede has denied the pictures posted by Nawab Malik are from Dubai, rather, he says they're from Mumbai.

'I am targeted because I am trying to clean up the state,' says Sameer Wankhede

Speaking to Republic on Thursday, Sameer Wankhede shunned the allegations that he is targeting Bollywood actors and celebrities due to an ulterior motive and shared the number of cases that the anti-Drug agency has filed in the last 1 year.

"In this year, we have booked more than 106 cases up to the month of October. Apart from that, we have arrested around 223 people. We have arrested around 33 foreigners. We have busted around 12 hard-core gangs and we are just cleaning the state. So, is it a crime to clean the state for that I am receiving such kinds of dirty allegations?," said Sameer Wankhede.

It is pertinent to mention here that so far, 20 arrests have been made in Cordelia cruise ship drug bust case. Apart from this, NCB has been proactive in the state after the drugs angle emerged in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The NCB had filed a chargesheet against 33 accused in the case, including Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, in March 2021. Following that, Siddharth Pithani, housemate and friend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in connection with the narcotics case and number of arrests made by the agency was pushed to 35.

In November 2020, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and his team were attacked by a mob during search operations involving drug peddlers. Following that an FIR was registered under Section 353 Indian Penal Code at the Goregaon police station.

Nawab Malik's allegations over Sameer Wankhede

On Thursday, Nawab Malik accused Wankhede of extortion and targeted his family members. In a video message, the Maharashtra minister hinted at deeper links between NCB Zonal Director and Bollywood. He alleged that during the pandemic, Wankhede's family members were in the Maldives when members of Bollywood were also there. He also questioned if Wankhede was in Dubai.

On Wednesday, Malik had claimed that NCB and BJP were running 'an extortion racket' in Mumbai. He also claimed that the anti-drug agency is filing 'bogus' cases against people. He also demanded that WhatsApp chats and the mobile phone of Sameer Wankhede be scanned to reveal his connections with the saffron party.

Notably, Nawab Nawab malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan was granted bail by Special NDPS Court last week in connection was a drugs case. Sameer Khan was accused of selling, procuring, purchase and transporting 194.6kg of ganja and 6 CBD sprays and financing illicit trafficking.

Earlier, Malik had claimed that anti-drug agency was in cahoots with BJP- citing witnesses KP Gosavi and Manish Bhanushali's BJP links- in Cordelia drug bust. He also alleged that Aryan's arrest was 'forgery, asserting, "For the last one month, information was being circulated to crime reporters that the next target is actor Shah Rukh Khan". Meanwhile, NCB has maintained that it had no connection with Gosavi and Bhanushali prior to October 2.

(Image: ANI/PTI)