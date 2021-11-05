Sameer Wankhede Denies 'removal' From Aryan Khan Case; 'had Asked For Central NCB Probe'

As the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday placed the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case being investigated by its Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede under its central SIT, the apex anti-drugs agency issued an official statement, saying that a total 6 cases of the zone will now be investigated by the Delhi team.

NCB Deputy DG of South-Western Region Mutha Ashok Jain stated, "Total 6 cases of our zone will now be investigated by Delhi teams (of NCB), including Aryan Khan's case and 5 other cases. It was an administrative decision."

Meanwhile, Sameer Wankhede will continue in his post as Mumbai’s Zonal Director. He himself requested to distance himself from 6 cases including Aryan khan and Sameer khan case. Wankhede requested the central team to investigate these cases. Now, NCB DDG operations Sanjay Singh will head the probe. DDG Gyaneshwar Singh will visit Mumbai on Monday.

I've not been removed from investigation. It was my writ petition in court that the matter be probed by a central agency. So Aryan case & Sameer Khan case are being probed by Delhi NCB's SIT. It's a coordination b/w NCB teams of Delhi & Mumbai:NCB Zonal Dir Sameer Wankhede to ANI pic.twitter.com/Hf7ZrjwVex — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

NCB informed that all these cases have nation-wide connections and also international connections, and for close coordination with other agencies, the Central Zone team headed by SK Singh will probe it.

While speaking to Republic Media Network, Sameer Wankhede said "Removed is a very wrong word. There is a senior officer who is investigating this case and I am the still the Zonal Director of the Mumbai Zonal Unit and I have already filled the writ petition stating that in the court."

Aryan Khan appears before NCB in accordance with bail order

Aryan Khan, who was arrested with other accused on October 2 in the cruise drugs case, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 29. He appeared before the NCB on Friday to mark his weekly presence before the anti-drug agency. The Bombay HC had issued a detailed order bail order wherein it mentioned that Aryan should appear before the NCB every Friday. In addition, he was also asked to surrender his passport.

Mumbai Cruise drug bust

On October 2, the NCB had busted a high-profile drug party on Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa and seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA, and cash Rs. 1,33,000. Eight people - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra were arrested, while six others were let off by the NCB. As of date, 20 people have been arrested by the NCB based on nine independent witnesses including - Manish Bhanushali and K.P Gosavi.

Sameer Khan case (Nawab Malik's son-in-law)

In January, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested Maharashtra Minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan in connection with the drugs allegedly seized from British national Karan Sajnani's residence at Khar. Nawab Malik's son-in-law had come to the limelight after the arrest of Sajnani, Rahila Furniturewala, Shaista Furniturewala and Muchhad Paanwala's co-owner Ram Kumar Tiwari.

Allegations against Sameer Wankhede

An independent witness Prabhakar Sail had alleged that he heard about a ₹18 crore deal in a conversation between Gosavi and another person named Sam D'Souza. Of the ₹18 crore, ₹8 crore was to be given to Sameer Wankhede, Sail alleged. NCP leader and Maharastra Minister Nawab Malik has also made allegations in the drug bust case in which Aryan Khan and seven others were arrested, citing independent witnesses Manish Bhanushali and KP Gosavi's BJP links. The anti-drug agency has maintained that they did not know Bhanushali and Gosavi prior to October 2. Last week, independent witness KP Gosavi was arrested by Pune police based on intelligence inputs. Gosavi was booked in a 2018 cheating case registered in Pune city under IPC section 419, 420 and relevant sections of IT act. In 2019, Pune city police had declared him wanted in the case and he was missing since then only to resurface on October 2. Recently, a lookout order was issued against him and 4 police teams were on his tail. Gosavi, who had earlier offered to surrender to Uttar Pradesh police, was turned down citing jurisdiction issues.