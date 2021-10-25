Countering NCP minister Nawab Malik tweet sharing his personal details, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Monday, issued a statement confirming that his father Dnyandev Kachruji Wankhede was a Hindu and his mother Late Mrs. Zaheeda was a Muslim. Affirming that he had married one Dr. Shabana Qureshi in 2006 under the Special Marriage Act (1954), Wankhede added that he had later married Kranti Dinanath Redkar in 2017 after his divorce in 2016. Wankhede has already filed an affidavit in a Mumbai sessions court stating that personal attacks were being made against him to derail the drug probe in the Mumbai cruise raid.

Wankhede: 'Father Hindu, mother Muslim'

Taking pride in his 'secular heritage', Wankhede has stated that these allegations were defamatory in nature and unnecessary invasion of his family's privacy. Pained by the continuous attack by Malik, Wankhede added that his family was under tremendous mental and emotional pressure. Filing an affidavit in a Mumbai sessions court, Wankhede asked if he was being targetted by political persons due to Aryan Khan's upcoming bail hearing in the Bombay High Court.

Earlier in the day, Malik took to Twitter to share a birth certificate claiming to be of Sameer Wankhede in which his father's name is mentioned as 'Dawood K Wankhede'. Alleging that Wankhede had 'forged' his identity as a Muslim to get reservations in exams and jobs, Malik also shared a photo of Wankhede at his first wedding to Dr. Shabana Qureshi. Incidentally, Wankhede's father's name 'Dnyandev Kachruji Wankhede' has also been mentioned in the birth certificate shared by Malik. Moreover, Wankhede is reportedly a distant relative of Nawab Malik himself.

Sameer Dawood Wankhede का यहां से शुरू हुआ फर्जीवाड़ा pic.twitter.com/rjdOkPs4T6 — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 25, 2021

Allegations against Wankhede

On Sunday, one of the independent witnesses - Prabhakar Sail - KP Gosavi's personal bodyguard alleged that he heard Rs 18 crore deal between Gosavi and one Sam D'Souza, of which 8 crore was to be paid to Sameer Wankhede. Sail also alleged that Gosavi had already received Rs 50 lakh in the matter. All allegations have been refuted by NCB. NCP minister Nawab Malik has alleged that NCB was in cahoots with BJP - citing independent witnesses Manish Bhanushali and K.P Gosavi's BJP links - in the Mumbai cruise drug bust. NCB has maintained that the agency did not know Bhanushali and Gosavi prior to 2 October.

On October 2, NCB busted a high-profile drug party on Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa, and seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA and cash Rs. 1,33,000. As per sources, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, along with his team, boarded the cruise ship in the guise of passengers after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF. According to NCB officials, these people, along with about 1,200 people on board the ship, were heading to deep sea for a sundowner party. Eight people including Aryan Khan - Shah Rukh Khan's son were arrested, while six others were let off by the NCB. As of date, 20 people have been arrested by the NCB based on nine independent witnesses including - Manish Bhanushali and K.P Gosavi.