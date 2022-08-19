Sameer Wankhede Receives Death Threat On Social Media After Caste Row; FIR Filed

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede allegedly received death threats on social media, following which, the ex-NCB officer approached Goregaon police, according to news agency ANI. Soon after receiving the complaint, an FIR was registered and Wankhede's statement was recorded on Thursday.

Wankhede, who was accused of submitting a fake caste certificate to get a government job was cleared of the charge of submitting a forged document. Maharashtra's district caste certificate verification committee, in its order last week, said that the officer was not a Muslim by birth and it has been proven that he belonged to the Mahar caste, which is a Scheduled Caste (SC).

Notably, soon after getting the clearance from the caste certificate verification committee, the former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede went to a police station and filed a complaint against former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, who accused him of submitting a fake certificate.

Sameer Wankhede and his high-profile cases

The Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede emerged to prominence for heading NCB's high-profile raids in October 2021 on a Mumbai cruise involving actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan among others. The raid also claimed to have seized some narcotics.

However, following corruption allegations against him, Wankhede was transferred from the NCB's Mumbai zone to the central team. Subsequently, he was then removed from the case after a vigilance probe was initiated against him. Aryan Khan was granted a clean chit by the NCB later.

The IRS officer was made NCB Mumbai Zonal director after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June 2020, when names of multiple Bollywood celebrities appeared during the investigation in the film industry's alleged drug nexus.