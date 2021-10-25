NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede on Monday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network and stated that personal attacks are being made against him. He alleged harassment and victimisation of his family members. Earlier in the day, Wankhede filed an affidavit in a Mumbai Sessions court.

When asked if his family is being targeted, NCB Zonal Director said, "I cannot speak to media. Filed affidavit regarding harassment, victimisation of family. Women in my family have been targeted. Targeting women of my family is highly condemnable."

In this regard, he said that he will approach the police and the honourable court.

Wankhede: 'Being personally targetted'

Speaking in court, Sameer Wankhede said, "Everyone is getting exposed in the investigation. There are personal attacks against me. Targeting my dead mother. Are they trying to threaten me because there is a hearing in high court tomorrow?" Wankhede will address a press conference at 5 PM today.

He added, "Are they trying to threaten me so that I fail in my investigation? Let them please not try to interfere in the investigation. For the last 15 years of my career, I have acted with integrity. I am open to an investigation on me also. But these threats and personal attacks. Trying to derail the investigation."

Allegations against Wankhede

On Sunday, Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness in the drug bust case and KP Gosavi's personal bodyguard alleged that he heard about an Rs 18 crore deal in a conversation between Gosavi and another person named Sam D'Souza. Of the Rs 18 crore, Rs 8 crore was to be given to Wankhede, Sail alleged. NCB has dismissed all the allegations. NCB leader and Maharastra Minister Nawab Malik have repeatedly tried to bring political angles in the drug bust case in which Aryan Khan and seven others were arrested, citing independent witnesses Manish Bhanushali and KP Gosavi's BJP links. The anti-drug agency has maintained that they did not know Bhanushali and Gosavi prior to October 2.

