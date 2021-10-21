Sameer Wankhede Slams Allegations On His Family, Says 'targeting Them Is Uncalled For'

In an escalating conflict between the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede on Thursday hit back at the allegations levelled by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, threatening to send a legal notice to him. Speaking to Republic TV, Wankhede cited the array of abuses hurled towards his deceased mother, and his family questioning why he was being targeted for serving his country. The officer said that he would be fortunate if anything happens to him on duty, but going for his family was uncalled for.

The NCB officer told Republic TV, "Continuously for the past 10-15 days, my mother, my dead mother has been attacked upon, my father has been abused, my sister has been targetted and abused, my entire family has been abused for what? For serving my country and cleaning drugs? Secondly, he is an honourable Minister, I respect him a lot, but that does not mean he would lie. He is claiming I have gone to Dubai? That is a blatant lie, I have never gone there at all."

"We've been attacked a couple of times, it's not an issue for me. I'll be fortunate if anything happens to me while serving my motherland. But targeting my family is absolutely uncalled for," he added.

The officer has also refuted allegations against his sister Yasmeen Wankhede clarifying that he had never gone to Dubai with her. "I never went to Maldives or Dubai with my sister Yasmeen Wankhede. I never went to Dubai post joining the service. I went to the Maldives on my expenses and at that time I was on leave officially," Sameer Wankhede said.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been investigating the Bollywood-drugs nexus in full swing. At the heart of the investigation is Wankhede who leads the Mumbai wing of anti-drug trafficking. The latest series of allegations have been levelled against him after the agency busted a high-profile drug party on a cruise ship from Mumbai to Goa on October 3. The investigation led to the high-profile arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.