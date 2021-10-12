Sameer Wankhede Snooping Allegation: Mumbai CP Hemant Nagrale Orders Inquiry

After Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede complained of illegal surveillance, Mumbai Commissioner of Police Hemant Nagrale on Tuesday directed an ADG-level officer to submit a report in the complaint. The Mumbai CP also ordered an enquiry.

In the complaint, Sameer Wankhede has alleged that since the past couple of days, he and his staff have allegedly been under unauthorised 'surveillance' by some persons in plain clothes. Wankhede alleged that he has proof in the form of CCTV footage that two persons followed him from Oshiwara Police Station to the cemetery where the NCB officer's mother was buried. The officials reportedly went to the cemetery and acquired CCTV footage to monitor Wankhede's movements.

Sameer Wankhede has been dealing with high-profile drug-related cases since he took over as zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau. Apart from the recent drugs bust onboard a cruise liner off the Mumbai coast, that led to the arrest of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Sameer Wankhede investigated the 2020 drug case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and several other matters related to narcotics involving high-profile people.

Aryan Khan & 19 others arrested in Cruise drug bust case: All you need to know

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2 busted a high-profile drug party on a cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa. The party allegedly involving celebrities, including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, was busted by the NCB after an eight-hour operation. Cocaine, Hashish, MDMA, and other drugs were recovered, and eight people - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra, and Vikrant Chhokar, were arrested.

On the basis of information gained during the interrogation of the eight people arrested, the police arrested four people on October 4 - Shreyas Nair, Abdul Sheikh, Manish Darya, and Avin Sahu. On October 5, Gopal Jee Anand, Samir Sehgal, Manav Singhal, and Bhaskar Arora - who are said to be the organisers, were arrested in Delhi. On October 6, police arrested Achit Kumar from Powai, and on October 7, a foreign national from Bandra was arrested in follow-up operations. Later on October 9, a drug peddler named Shivraj, who used to supply drugs to Arbaaz Merchant was arrested and on October 10, Okaro Ouzama was arrested.

The agency has so far arrested 20 people in connection with Mumbai's cruise drug bust case, including two Nigerians.

Image: PTI, Republic World