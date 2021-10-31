Sameer Wankhede's Family Meets NCSC Vice-chairperson; Assured 'they Won't Be Harassed'

Arun Haldar, Vice-Chairman of the NCSC (National Commission for Scheduled Castes), on Sunday visited the residence of the father of Mumbai NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and assured him and his family members that no one will harass them. The NCSC VC said that an investigation will be done and action will be taken.

"An official on his duty doing his best to make the department proud. Can a minister personally attack an official like him? What a message is going in the society...A minister of Maharashtra is attacking him personally to establish his agenda," Haldar said adding that he personally requests Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to look into the matter. Referring to NCP leader and state minister Nawab Malik, the NCSC VC said, "This man is ruining state government’s name."

"Can an official keep a fake certificate in front of the commission? Don’t we have any experience? According to my experience, he (Sameer Wankhede) cannot show a fake certificate or else he will lose his job. We have asked the Maharashtra government for a report on this in 7 days," he added.

Speaking to Republic, NCB Officer's wife Kranti Redkar Wankhede said that the truth is crying out loud that Sameer Wankhede is not lying. "I have stopped reaching to Nawab Malik. We will go forward legally. He can manipulate facts but we won't," he said.

Sameer Wankhede's sister and advocate Yasmeen Wankhede, who has filed complaints against Nawab Malik, said that no action has been taken yet. "I appeal to the government to take any action against this ASAP. A lot of criminal offences has been done by him. He called me don and related me to somebody who is not family," she said.

Nawab Malik launches fresh attack on Sameer Wankhede, calls NCSC probe 'unsatisfactory'

Despite the NCSC submission that the caste certificate produced by the NCB officer are original, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawam demanded a probe n the same. He said that Arun Haldar needs to conduct a proper investigation and not jump to conclusions.

“Yesterday, Arun Haldar told the media that Sameer Wankhede did not change his religion. Haldar Ji, you are holding a constitutional post and must respect the same. When you get a complaint, it must be probed. People should be summoned and questioned and a report must be prepared. The case must have been probed in a democratic manner,” Nawab Malik said.

Image: Republic World