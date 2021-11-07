Amid Nawab Malik's continued attack on NCB Sameer Wankhede, his father Dynandev Wankhede has filed a defamation suit against Malik on Sunday. The elder Wankhede has filed a claim of Rs 1.25 crore seeking action on social media reports about his family. The matter will be heard in court on Monday.

Sameer Wankhede's father sues Nawab Malik

Recently, Dynandev Wankhede refuted Nawab Malik's allegations and affirmed his status as a Dalit. He said, "Nawab Malik says that we took away a Dalit's rights. We ourselves are Dalit. It is said a person who has taken a constitutional oath must not defame anyone's private life, but Malik Sahib is deviating from the values. My son or I never converted, allegations are false."

NCP Vs NCB

The feud between NCP and NCB began when Nawab Malik has shared Sameer Wankhede's birth certificate in which his father's name is mentioned as 'Dawood K Wankhede'. Alleging that Wankhede had 'hid' his identity as a Muslim to get (Dalit) SC reservation in IRS exam, Malik has sought a probe into Wankhede's status. He also alleged that Wankhede's father Dnyandev Kachruji Wankhede had converted while marrying his mother Late Mrs. Zaheeda. Both father and son have refuted the conversion allegations. The NCSC (National Commission for Scheduled Castes) has verified Wankhede's caste certificate and stated that there are no official records of his religious conversion.

Moreover, one of the independent witnesses in the drug bust - Prabhakar Sail - alleged that he heard KP Gosavi and Sam D'Souza, talking about an Rs 18 crore deal in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case - of which Rs 8 crore was supposed to be given to NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Both Gosavi and Sameer Wankhede have refuted the extortion claims, while NCB is questioning Wankhede on it. Aryan Khan's legal team has distanced itself from it.

Central NCB team takes over probe

Amid the barrage of allegations against Wankhede, a central NCB team - headed by Sanjay Kumar Singh - has taken over Wankhede's six high-profile cases on Friday. The cases include Mumbai cruise drug bust, Sameer Khan's drug probe, cases regarding Armaan Kohli, Iqbal Kaskar, Kashmir drug case, and one other such case. With Sameer Wankhede still heading the NCB Mumbai unit, the SIT will probe the case along with the assistance of the officers of the Mumbai Unit.

